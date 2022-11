Galatasaray faced Beşiktaş today in an exciting game today.

Mauro Icardi gave Galatasaray the lead in the 18th minute.

Besiktas managed to equalize in the 28th minute.

The first half ended 1-1.

Mauro Icardi gave Galatasaray back the lead after scoring a great header in the 59th minute.

The game ended 2-1.