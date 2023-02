Trabzonspor hosted Antalyaspor today in a thrilling encounter.

Trezeguet scored the opener for the locals in the 34th minute.

G⚽️AAL! Trezeguet gives Trabzonspor the lead 🔥



The first half ended 1-0.

Trabzonspor scored a goal in the 95th minute to extend their lead.

The game finished 2-0.