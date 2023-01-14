Konyaspor played against Besiktas in an exciting encounter.

Konyaspor took the lead in the 1st minute of the game after Besiktas' goalkeeper committed a terrible mistake.

The first half ended 1-0.

Besiktas equalized the game in the 67th minute.

Finally, Besiktas scored a goal at the last minute of the game to win it.

The game ended 1-2.