Konyaspor played against Besiktas in an exciting encounter.
Konyaspor took the lead in the 1st minute of the game after Besiktas' goalkeeper committed a terrible mistake.
WHAT A MISTAKE BY THE GOALKEEPER 😲🤯 Konyaspor take the LEAD in the SECOND minute of the game!
1-0
Konyaspor 🆚 Besiktas
📺 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS#KNYvBJK @superlig 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/ahxxjYXISs
The first half ended 1-0.
Besiktas equalized the game in the 67th minute.
Finally, Besiktas scored a goal at the last minute of the game to win it.
LAST-MINUTE GOAL FOR BESIKTAS FOR THEM TO TAKE THE WIN! 🤩🤩🤩
🍟 Konyaspor 🆚 Besiktas #KNYvBJK @superlig 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/O3IGqdcm4o
The game ended 1-2.