Adana Demirspor played against Fenerbahce today.

The first half ended 0-0.

Adana Demirspor took the lead in the 84th minute.

4 minutes later, Enner Valencia equalized the score for the visitors.

ENNER VALENCIA EQUALIZES IT FOR FENERBAHCE 🤩🙌



1-1



The game ended 1-1.