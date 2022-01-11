Ahmet Calik dead: Crash tragedy of Konyaspor's former Galatasaray and Turkey star

Former Turkey and Galatasaray defender Ahmet Calik has died in a car accident at the age of 27.

The news of his death was announced by Super Lig club Konyaspor, for whom Calik had been playing this season.

Calik joined Konyaspor from Galatasaray in 2020 and wore the number six shirt for the top-flight team.

Newspaper Hurriyet reported Calik's car came off the road between Ankara and Nigde.

Turkish media broadcast footage of a car said to have been the one driven by Calik, lying in a crumpled state in a field.

Konyaspor said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calık, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to Konyaspor."

"Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Calık."

The club said Calik's burial would take place later on Tuesday after funeral prayers at the Elmadag Sungur Mosque.

He had signed a three-year contract extension in November, after making a positive impact since arriving.

The Turkish Football Federation announced Calik "passed away as a result of a traffic accident".

"May Allah have mercy on the deceased; Our condolences to his family, relatives, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor Club and the Turkish football community," the federation said.

Galatasaray expressed their sorrow, saying it was news that caused "deep sadness".