Turkish Super League

Emmanuel Adebayor Signs For Kayserispor

Emmanuel Adebayor has signed with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor after spending three seasons with Istanbul Basaksehir.

Former Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham forward Emmanuel Adebayor has signed with Kayserispor on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins the Super Lig side after spending three seasons with Istanbul Basaksehir, where he scored 28 goals in 76 appearances.

 

 

