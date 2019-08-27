Emmanuel Adebayor Signs For Kayserispor

Former Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham forward Emmanuel Adebayor has signed with Kayserispor on a one-year deal.
The 35-year-old joins the Super Lig side after spending three seasons with Istanbul Basaksehir, where he scored 28 goals in 76 appearances.
💥O Burda! Hazır mısınız?— İstikbal M. Kayserispor (@KayserisporFK) August 26, 2019
🥁#EmmanuelAdebayor artık bizimle birlikte! HOŞ GELDİN @E_Adebayor pic.twitter.com/wWhiHKg0mH
✍️Emmanuel Adebayor, Kayserisporumuzda— İstikbal M. Kayserispor (@KayserisporFK) August 26, 2019
🖇 https://t.co/ksuAhN5Isn#İstikbalMobilyaKayserispor pic.twitter.com/UBOnqDb2YN