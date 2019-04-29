Czech Republic international Josef Sural has died in a road accident.

The 28-year-old Alanyaspor forward was traveling in a private minibus with six of his team-mates following Sunday's 1-1 Turkish Super Lig draw at Kayserispor.

According to a report by Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu, the bus overturned five kilometers from the southern coastal town of Alanya.

Sural's fellow players – including Papiss Cisse and Steven Caulker – were treated as outpatients for minor injuries.

Trafik kazasında yaşamını kaybeden futbolcumuz Josef Sural için tesislerimizde bugün saat 18.30’da, Dışişleri Bakanımız sayın Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’nun katılımıyla tören düzenlenecektir. pic.twitter.com/QZNtCCaH2g — Aytemiz Alanyaspor (@Alanyaspor) April 29, 2019

A statement tweeted from Alanyaspor's official account read: "Despite all efforts by the doctors of Alanya Private Anatolian Hospital, our Czech footballer Josef Sural has passed away after the VIP van that was carrying seven of our players crashed."

Sural was capped 20 times by the Czech Republic and scored his only international goal in a crucial 3-2 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Netherlands in October 2015.

The former Slovan Liberec, Sparta Prague and Zbrojovka Brno player featured in all three of his country's matches at the finals in France the following year.