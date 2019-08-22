Español
Turkish Super League

Besiktas Sign Nkoudou From Tottenham

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou joins Besiktas from Tottenham on a four-year deal

Besiktas

 

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has joined Besiktas from Tottenham.

The winger has signed a four-year deal with the Black Eagles after failing to make the grade in the Premier League.

 

Nkoudou moved from Marseille to Tottenham in 2016 but did not start a league game for the club.

The 24-year-old has had loan spells with Burnley and Monaco and has now been allowed to leave Spurs for a reported €5million (£4.52m).

