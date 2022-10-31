Besiktas are 3rd after beating Umraniyespor 5-2 October 31, 2022 01:13 Twitter Besiktas beat Umraniyespor 5-2 on matchday 12 of the Turkish Super League and rises to third place. Besiktas Turkish Super Lig Previous Fenerbahce win 2-5 on their visit to Istanbulspor Read Next - Latest Stories October 31, 2022 01:13 Besiktas are 3rd after beating Umraniyespor 5-2 October 30, 2022 22:37 Fenerbahce win 2-5 on their visit to Istanbulspor October 25, 2022 05:41 Hatayspor come back to beat Besiktas 2-1 October 24, 2022 00:12 Icardi scores his first goal with Galatasaray October 23, 2022 23:58 Icardi scores & assists in Galatasaray's draw October 22, 2022 18:03 1-0: Trabzonspor won against Sivasspor October 18, 2022 01:05 Fenerbahce win and are 2nd in the Super Lig October 17, 2022 02:06 Besiktas draw 2-2 at home with Trabzonspor October 15, 2022 20:53 Kayserispor beat Galatasaray in an intense game October 14, 2022 20:51 Two Haji Wright goals not enough for Antalyaspor