Turkish Super League

Basaksehir Terminate Arda Turan's Contract

Istanbul Basaksehir have terminated the contract of Barcelona loanee Arda Turan

Istanbul Basaksehir have announced that Arda Turan's contract has been terminated.

The Turkish midfielder was taking in a two-year spell at the club on loan from Barcelona, but he has had his request to leave granted on Tuesday.

Basaksehir have released an official statement, which reads: "Our footballer Arda Turan met with Basaksehir Chairman Goksel Gumusdag and requested to leave the club to open a new page in his career.

"Gumusdag positively responded to his request and therefore, Turan's contract was annulled with a mutual agreement."

