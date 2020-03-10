GOAL

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are prepared to do battle in the summer transfer market for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic - according to TV3.

Wanda Metropolitano is believed to be the Croatian's preferred next destination, but the Bianconeri have already submitted an offer.

Juve are in talks with Barca over a swap deal for Rakitic which would see Douglas Costa move to Camp Nou, but Atletico could still launch a rival bid.

Having been heavily linked with a transfer during the winter window, Rakitic admitted that he considered leaving Barcelona following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

"I thought about leaving in the January window," the Croatian said.

"The treatment of [former head coach Ernesto] Valverde's staff wasn't the best.

"They were bad times but it's in the past now.

"I can say very clearly that there were things that I didn't like."

Despite making 21 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana this season, Rakitic has only completed 90 minutes in the Spanish top-flight on three occasions.

It's a similar story in the Champions League, where the 32-year-old has either come off the bench or been substituted in all six games he has featured.