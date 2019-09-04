"I wish I could decide my career like in Football Manager."

That was the thought of Christian Eriksen after he was unable to engineer a move away from Tottenham.

The transfer window slammed shut on Monday but Eriksen is still in the headlines.

Inter are interested in making a January move for Tottenham star, claims The Express.

Eriksen wanted to leave Spurs prior to the transfer window closing but a departure did not materialize amid reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

Now, Antonio Conte's Inter could be willing to offer Eriksen a way out of London.

However, according to The Sun, Inter may have a battle to secure the Danish midfielder's signature.

Having been linked during the transfer window, Manchester United are reportedly preparing a shock move for the Spurs star in January.