Valencia winger Ferran Torres is eager to complete a move to Manchester City, according to BBC Sport.

The Spanish outfit will sanction the 20-year-old's departure if their £40 million ($51m) valuation is met.

City boss Pep Guardiola sees Torres as the ideal replacement for Leroy Sane, who joined Bayern Munich at the start of the month.

Torres made 34 LaLiga appearances for Los Che during the 2019-20 season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.