Gremio star Everton Soares is closing in on a move to Benfica, reports Globo Esporte.

The Portuguese club is believed to have offered $25million (€22m) plus add-ons for the Brazil international.

Namesake club Everton are also reported to be interested, however, the 24-year-old is eager to link up with former Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, who took charge of Benfica last month.

A predominantly left-sided attacker, Everton has spent his entire club career with the Tricolor, notching 47 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.