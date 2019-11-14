Chelsea ace could move to Barca for free

Chelsea's Willian could move to either Barcelona or Juventus on a Bosman deal at the end of the season, The Mirror reports.

The 31-year-old has been a strong performer for Frank Lampard's side this season and has been one of their key figures, yet he could depart next summer.

A move to Camp Nou for the South American has been mooted for several years.

The Chelsea veteran recently admitted that Barcelona approached Chelsea about acquiring his services after the 2017-18 season, but the London club rejected the LaLiga club's bid.

Lampard has compelled Chelsea to reward Willian with a contract extension following the Brazilian's impressive start to the season.