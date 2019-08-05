GOAL

Italy striker Mario Balotelli is nearing an agreement to join Brazilian club Flamengo, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Talks were opened at the behest of Andrea Cattoli and the club have signed off on a deal.

Flamengo are ready to offer Balotelli a two-and-a-half year contract and the Italian is interested in playing outside of Europe.

Balotelli entered free agency at the end of the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season when his deal with Marseille expired.

The 28-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side in January from Nice before scoring eight goals in 15 appearances.