Bayern Munich will not be rivaling Manchester City and Inter for Lionel Messi as the German champions insists they cannot afford him.

Barcelona captain Messi, 33, appears set to leave the Blaugrana after 19 years with the club following his decision to inform them on Tuesday of his desire to depart.

He is said to have a clause in his contract that allows him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and although it was required to be activated before June, he still intends to make use of it as the season was extended into August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the news of his decision broke on Tuesday, claims and speculation has swirled about where he might end up – though it is unlikely he will go anywhere outside the small group of elite super clubs.

As such, Manchester City, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as his likeliest options, and although European champions Bayern – who beat Barca 8-2 in what could be Messi's final game for the club – would be considered among the elite, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has set the record straight about any links to them.

When asked by Tuttosport if Messi to Bayern was a possibility, Rummenigge said: "No, we can't pay a player of that stature. It's not part of our policy and philosophy.

"Honestly, hearing that Messi could leave Barcelona makes me a little sad. Leo has written the history of that club and, in my opinion, he should end his career with them.

"There are internal and private aspects there that I don't know about and that is why I will not interfere."

Messi is reported to earn approximately €1million every week once bonuses and image rights are included, seemingly making him attainable for practically no one.

As such, Rummenigge is unsure how the likes of City would be able to put an offer to Messi if Bayern cannot afford him.

"I'm not bluffing, I don't really know," he added. "For me it would be like playing the Lotto. There is very little money around.

"It's true, Chelsea have already spent 250 million, but they have just returned from two transfer windows [the ban was halved to a one-window ban last year] that saw them spend no money due to an embargo.

"At the time of COVID-19, it is not easy for any company. A rich owner is not enough. He must be very rich."