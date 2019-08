GOAL

Monaco have agreed a €40 million ($45m, £37m) deal to sign Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla, according to L'Equipe.

The 29-year-old has agreed on a five-year contract at Stade Louis II, with Rony Lopes heading to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as part of the deal.

Ben-Yedder has scored 70 goals in 138 matches for Sevilla during his three-year stay at the club.