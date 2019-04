GOAL

According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid have put Diego Costa up for sale, with the transfer market set to reopen in May.

Club boss Diego Simeone is reportedly against his departure, but Los Rojiblanco officials have grown tired of the 30-year-old's attitude.

Costa was suspended for eight La Liga matches after ranting at referee Jesus Gil Manzano during a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou on April 6.

