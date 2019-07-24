Miazga Returns To Reading On Loan

GOAL - James Westwood

Chelsea have loaned Matt Miazga back to Reading for the 2019-20 season.

The centre-back spent the second half of last season with the Championship side, making 18 appearances, and the Royals have opted to bring him back for a full year.

👉 The summer away with @ussoccer

👉 Renewing acquaintances with #Royals teammates

👉 His rapport with the Reading supporters@MattMiazga3 is glad to be back!#MattIsBack pic.twitter.com/Qk282xWP0U — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 24, 2019

The United States international had previously been sent to Nantes and Vitesse, where he made 72 appearances and won the KNVB Beker, but has played just two competitive games for Chelsea's first-team.

“Even as a player at the early stage of his career, Matt showed last season that he has a mature head on young shoulders and plenty to offer the squad both on and off the pitch," Reading CEO Nigel Howe told the club's website.

You wanted him, we've got him...



No introductions needed, welcome back @MattMiazga3! 👏#MattIsBack — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 24, 2019

"I am pleased that he has been keen to return to Reading and I look forward to seeing his contribution for the Royals in the coming season.”