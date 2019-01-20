GOAL

Barcelona winger Denis Suarez appeared to drop a big hint that he is set to make the switch to Arsenal after he liked posts relating to their victory over Chelsea on social media, says the Daily Star.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks, though the Gunners are believed to be only keen on a loan option while the player pursues a permanent deal.

After the club’s derby win over the Blues in the Premier League on Saturday however, Suarez took to Instagram where he liked several official posts celebrating Arsenal’s positive result.