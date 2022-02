France defeated Finland 5-0 in their first match of the 2022 Tournoi de France.

Finland's Anne Westerlund open the score with an own goal at the 12th minute. Melvine Malard added the second in the 16th, Wendie Renard made it 3-0 in the 34th, Grace Geyoro netted one more in the 58th and Renard came back with her second at the 89th.