Serena Open To Murray Pairing At Wimbledon

Serena Williams says she is "available" to partner with Andy Murray in mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Serena Williams told Andy Murray she was "available" as hopes of a dream mixed doubles pairing at Wimbledon were raised on Saturday.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion, who is eyeing an eighth individual title at the All England Club, suggested teaming up with the Briton was a very real possibility.

Pressed on the matter, the American said: "I'm available. We just have to wait and see."

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon winner himself, is certainly open to the idea.

"She's arguably the best player ever," said Murray, who will compete alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles. "She would be a pretty solid partner."

Murray made a winning return to tennis last week following surgery on a problematic hip as he and Feliciano Lopez claimed the doubles crown at the Queen's Club Championships.

