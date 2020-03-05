Sports Burst - Trouble in Turin March 5, 2020 18:58 23:57 min George D. Metellus and Eric Krakauer discuss the souring mood at Juventus, Eric Dier's moment of madness and River Plate's thrashing. Copa Libertadores Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo ronaldinho Tottenham Sports Burst Paulo Dybala River Plate Eric Dier -Latest Videos 1:14 min Report: Juventus Eye Santos' Kaio Jorge 0:57 min Report: Atlanta Eye Bacca As Martinez Replacement 1:06 min Ronaldinho Detained After Fake Passport Claims 1:30 min Dier Fan Incident Being Investigated 3:29 min Guarani Defeat Bolivar 2-0 3:54 min Olimpia Rally for Draw Away to Delfin 6:58 min Defending Champions Flamengo Beat Junior 2-1 6:00 min LDU Quito Thrash River Plate 1:25 min Everton Ribeiro Doubles Flamengo's Lead 0:59 min Mourinho Defends Dier After Clash With Fan