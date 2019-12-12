Sports Burst - The Group Stage Curtain Call December 12, 2019 23:11 30:38 min With the Champions League group stage done and dusted, Gabby and Eric pick over the week's biggest upsets and look ahead to the knockout phase. Sports Burst -Latest Videos 0:43 min Sanchez: Rayados Eager to Face Liverpool 1:31 min Born on beIN: Maja Magic at Bordeaux 3:26 min Pulisic Named US Male Player of 2019 0:39 min Carvajal: Mbappe "Should Be Playing" In Madrid 7:57 min Anfield Defeat Was Infuriating - Luis Suarez 0:13 min Ronaldo: I Would Rather Meet Madrid in Final 0:24 min Warren Brands Ruiz An 'Elephant' 0:45 min Report: Haaland Meets With Dortmund 0:48 min Tuchel Hails "Nice Gesture" From Neymar To Cavani 0:35 min Messi: Barcelona Must Learn From UCL Mistakes