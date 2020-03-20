by Tim Stannard

IOC President says that Games cancellation is not on the agenda but all scenarios being studied

After starting the week with the paw-flailing resistance of a cat trying to a avoid a bath, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is beginning to hint that maybe, just maybe, a start date of July 24th for the 2020 Tokyo Games might be a little ambitious. However, cancellation is out of the question.

That was the message from IOC President, Thomas Bach, in an interview with the New York Times who admitted that "of course we are looking at different scenarios" and sympathized with frustrated athletes around the world who can neither compete, nor even train properly and have been more than vocal about this.

The most infuriating part of this whole thing is it feels like the IOC is going to do what they want, regardless of what the athletes think. Regardless of the fact that we can’t train, and are not all being thoroughly drug tested👀 It feels like our only choice is no choice. — Sandi Morris, OLY🇺🇸 (@sandicheekspv) March 20, 2020

However, in the same way that other sports leagues have declared that cancellation is out of the question, the same goes for the Olympic Games.

"We owe it to all the athletes and we owe it to all the half of the world that watches the Olympics to say we are not putting the cancellation of the Games on the agenda," declared Bach, a former fencer for Germany, who missed the 1980 Moscow Games as an athlete due to a US-led boycott.

Another key stakeholder in the Olympics, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has also spoken about the future of the Games.

At the beginning of the week, the message was that they would take place "in a complete format."

Speaking in the Japanese Parliament on Friday, Abe said that "the size of the event will not be scaled back and the spectators will also enjoy the excitement of the Olympics." However, there was no further confirmation that the start date was fixed.

The Sports Burst live show will bring you all the latest news and views of the day with a chance to have your say as well.

Head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page, Youtube channel and beIN SPORTS XTRA channel at 12PM ET.

Snooker takes cue from other sports as Aussie Rules continues

Sports Burst thought there wouldn't be anything left for Cancellation Corner. But snooker has also dropped out of running.

Snooker, you say? Well. Strangely popular in some parts of the world - like pool but harder and on a bigger table. And played in tuxedos.

However, the Australian Football League (Aussie rules) carries on with day two of the season.

The matches are taking place in empty stadiums which has highlighted a trash-talking issue says Richmond defender, David Astbury, after Thursday's win over Carlton. "I didn't realize how much rubbish we talk on the field," said Astbury on the experience of playing in silent stadiums.

LaLiga stars kick of PlayStation tournament on beIN SPORTS

Time to end with some good news. Want to see some LaLiga stars in soccer action today?

Live?

Sergi Roberto and Marco Asensio bringing the sporting noise?

Well. You can. Virtually, anyway.

Jose Martinez 🆚 @marcoasensio10 @adnanjanuzaj 🆚 @marcosllorente @SergiRoberto10 🆚 ❓



There's no football right now, but ALL 20 clubs will compete in the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge with @IbaiLlanos! 🎮🔥



Action starts tomorrow at 7pm CET. 👇 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 19, 2020

LaLiga has organized a PlayStation competition with a player from each Primera team representing their club in an on-line ultimate match-up of FIFA soccer. Proceeds in Spain will be going to support medical staff dealing with the current COVID-19 crisis in the country.

That gets underway Friday on beIN CONNECT 4 at 1:25PM ET.