Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Government backtracks on Sunday to allow players to return to Serie A training camps on Monday to start individual training

We've all been there. It's not easy.

You are stuck in Place A, trying to get back to Place B, but the private jet is in Place C. Whatever to do?

That's the situation that Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealing with over what was a fairly confusing and endearingly chaotic weekend in Italy.

On Friday, as it stood, Serie A players were not allowed to return to their training grounds even for a socially-isolated jog, according to stern government warnings. Players could go to the local park though, Tottenham style. But nothing was to be formally allowed until the 18th May.

That government instruction was overruled by some of the local regions on Friday who were allowing soccer players to return to their training camps on May 4th. At this point the central government threw its metaphorical hands in the air and gave in. A statement was issued on Sunday throwing about terms like "system reading" and "shared orientation" for the reason for the U-turn.

And so began Cristiano Ronaldo's logistical issue that the Juventus player is currently working on unravelling.

After a reported series of delays, CR7's jet apparently arrived in Funchal, Portugal early on Monday where the player has been holding out and was set to take some of Ronaldo's belongings and staff to Turin before making a return journey back to Funchal to collect CR7 himself.

The footballer would then be needed to go into a period of 14-days quarantine on his return to Italy before joining up with the rest of the Juve squad as Serie A takes baby steps to returning, with or without the central government getting onboard.

La Liga takes early steps to return with testing phase

Spain is set to return to some kind of action this week with a further loosening of government restrictions across the country.

The week is set to see the clubs in LaLiga beginning to test players before going ahead with individual training sessions.

While Real Madrid's bosses are reportedly meeting on Monday to plan the next stages, Marca is writing that Atletico Madrid plans to test its players on Wednesday and if all goes well, begin socially-distant training as early as Friday.

Six teams threatening to reject EPL Project Restart plan

While Spain has fairly concrete plans for a return in line with national policy, the same cannot be said in England.

On Friday, a Premier League shareholders meeting discussed assertions from government health authorities that in order for the EPL to be completed, ten neutral stadiums would need to be used for the games.

Six clubs towards the bottom of the league's standings are said to be holding out against this plan and blocking 'Project Restart'. They are insisting that to gain their buy-in, relegation would need to be scrapped for them to play at a competitive disadvantage away from home. Another meeting of Premier League bosses on Friday is scheduled to work through this issue.

In the meantime, a football agent, Gary Williams, has told the BBC that he has floated the idea of moving all the teams to Perth, Australia to play out the season, where the coronavirus situation is significantly better. Williams said that the response was warm both in England and Australia.

Germany set for Bundesliga decision as Belgium has rethink

Germany is set for a key week with a government meeting planned on Wednesday to discuss a restart date of the Bundesliga - behind closed doors on potentially May 16th.

It's not quite all over in Belgium, as previously thought. Although the Jupiler League was the first to call it a day, there has been a backtrack of late and there wouldn't be a formal decision on what to do next until May 15th.

As it stands in Europe, just two major leagues have given up on the current season - France and Netherlands.