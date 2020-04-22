Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Naughty List

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Marcelo and Modric to be shuffled out of the Santiago Bernabeu in close-season cull

Perhaps bogged down by a month or so - perhaps make that four months - of negative stories about Barcelona and all the shenanigans at the club, the local media outlet of the Catalan city, Sport, has now set it sights on Real Madrid.

In a rather ominous lead story for Wednesday, Sport is claiming that a ruthless Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, has plonked 10 players in the line for the exit door this summer - or whenever the current season finishes.

As well as the usual suspects of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, a couple of fan favorites appear on the list in the category marked "a bit past it" - Marcelo and Luka Modric.

Then there is the "can I still get a refund?" posse which is Luka Jovic and Eder Militao who cost $120 million between them last summer.

Up next it's the "Diaz double" of Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz. And finally, the "firm but fair" decision to move Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola along.

Meanwhile a leading French football agent has been talking about Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid one day. It isn't actually Kylian Mbappe's agent, which would have been handy, but instead it's Yvan Le Mee, who is currently the agent of Madrid fullback, Ferland Mendy.

Le Mee suggests that Mbappe could have moved to Real Madrid as early as this summer before the world went to hell in a handcart but predicts that next year could see the striker heading to the Spanish capital.

"He is going to want to play for the biggest club in the world, it's Real Madrid and be coached by one of his idols, Zidane," predicted the French agent to Marca.

Dutch football becomes UEFA's "special case" as Eredivisie wraps up

Back into the Cancellation Corner and a little more on the announcement on Tuesday from the Dutch Football Association that it "intends not to continue" the current Eredivisie campaign, after the Netherlands government called a ban over major events taking place in the country until 1st September.

Soccer games with tens of thousands of people in the stadium definitely qualifies as major, which sees the Dutch clubs meeting on Friday to ratify the decision and for UEFA to be consulted.

Coincidentally, European's governing body has loosened its previously tough stance on leagues cancelling early, by allowing such eventualities on "special cases." A government not allowing the sport to continue probably constitutes "special" in this case.

No Dutch clubs are involved in any European competitions and Ajax are currently top of the Eredivisie on goal difference.

Bundesliga and Sweden to go full speed ahead on restart

The Restart Room is open for business today and the Bundesliga closed doors restart plan for the 9th May has reportedly been given the thumbs up by the country's Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

The league's clubs are set to gather virtually on Thursday to confirm the decision. The government and regional authorities could then give a formal go-ahead on 30th April.

A little further to the north and Sweden has said, 'see your closed doors restart and we raise it with fans in the stands'. The Scandinavian country has taken a very different approach to the rest of the world in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Hugging generally doesn't happen anywhere in the nation - Sports Burst absolutely approves of that - and Sweden has the largest percentage of people living alone in the world, so the government went with a limited lockdown, "behave like adults" plea to its population which probably wouldn't fly in Florida.

The Allsvenskan is set to start on 14th June with supporters in the stadiums, having missed the original kick-off date in April.

Indeed, one rather famous figure who has been taking advantage of this more open approach to life has been Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has been training with Hammarby, the Stockholm club he co-owns.

Zlatan has reportedly advised Milan that he will not be returning to the club until a firm date for a Serie A restart has been given. Milan are said to be comfortable with that, not that there is much choice for them.

Plucky Tottenham Hotspur are also doing their very best to get back to training - whether it is permitted or not. Two weeks after Jose Mourinho admitted that he had been hosting an impromptu training session for some of the club's players in a London park, Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have been busted for training together.

While exercise in the UK is permitted, it must either be done alone or with other members of the household. Both players might have gotten away with it had Aurier not posted the moment to his Instagram account. Naturally.

Gronk reminded of WWE responsibilities

Tom Brady is back in the news again after spending Tuesday on the naughty step having been asked very nicely indeed to avoid training in the Tampa's closed parks.

That's because Brady is probably the happiest person in the US at the moment - not too much competition really - after hearing that Rob Gronkowski would be coming out of retirement to join up with him at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronk had initially quit in March 2019 citing constant pain as a fairly good reason for stopping at 30, but is still technically on the New England Patriots' books, which sees a trade to Tampa.

The current Wrestlemania 24/7 champion was given a friendly warning from the WWE that he must defend his "title anywhere and at anytime," even in the middle of an NFL game. Again.

It's Florida, wrestling is an 'essential service' according to the governor of the state so anything can happen.