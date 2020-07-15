By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Barca boss says that he only takes part of the blame for a potential LaLiga loss

If Quique Setien is right, then the cows that the Barcelona manager was befriending before the call came to take over at the Camp Nou in January are going to need to look after themselves for a while longer.

The message from Setien on the eve of a Thursday when Barcelona could lose the LaLiga title to Real Madrid was defiant. "Of course I see myself coaching at Barcelona next year," declared the Spanish boss arguing that "the overall work done has be evaluated, not just the results."

However, those results see Barcelona beginning the LaLiga restart two points ahead of Real Madrid but facing the last two games four points behind.

A victory for Madrid against Villarreal on Thursday is enough for the league title win, no matter what Barcelona does in a home clash against Osasuna that gets underway at the same time at 3PM ET.

"I'll assume my part of the responsibility if we don't win (the title) but not completely. I give more merit to Real Madrid for having won every game which is more difficult," was the vibe from Setien, further digging in.

There are at least some reinforcements in Barcelona's midfield for Thursday's game with both Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo returning to the squad. But it could be too little, too late for Barca who may need to win the Champions League to save a season to forget so far.

FFP causes Premier League divide

Premier league managers have found a whole different acronym to complain about other than VAR - and that's FFP.

Financial Fair Play returned to the news headlines on Monday when Manchester City successfully won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that saw a two-year ban from European competitions overturned.

It was ruling that brought a little more security to Pep Guardiola's future at the club, stories of a $200 million summer spending splurge and more than a little defiance from the Spanish coach himself ahead of today's EPL clash with Bournemouth.

"We were exonerated for something we were accused of all the time," stormed Guardiola, demanding a public apology from some.

Jose Mourinho, the coach of a Tottenham team that may not even make Europe for the next couple of seasons making a theoretical ban defunct, declared that while he was in favor of FFP in practice, the reality is something very different. "The Financial Fair Play circus must end," declared the Spurs boss whose team are in action against Newcastle United.

Inter Miami still looking for first franchise points

Inter Miami in CRISIS?

Well, that term is relative really considering the new MLS franchise is playing in a hastily organized tournament with two teams down, isolated in a virtual bubble in the middle of a global COVID-19 hotspot in Florida. But a soccer crisis is a soccer crisis.

Inter Miami has now played four 'proper' games - two in the MLS regular season and two in the new tournament and has lost all four. The most recent was a 2-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Union late on Tuesday night.

If the rumors of an imminent purchase of Arturo Vidal are accurate, then the Chilean bag of madness is going to have quite the job on his hands.

Philadelphia says no to the most lovable fans in sport

The NFL has been given its first indication that it is going to have to dig out some soccer style crowd noise.

In what might become a theme over the next few weeks, city officials in Philadelphia have announced that while the Eagles will be able to play games in the upcoming season, no crowds will be possible in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19 spread. The same rule will apply to the baseball franchise, the Philadelphia Phillies.

This does mean that there will be a temporary hold on behavior from arguably the meanest fans in sport including the booing of draft star signings, beating up opposition mascots, throwing beer bottles at their own players and throwing snowballs at Santa Claus. Oh, and vomiting over children.