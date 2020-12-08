Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo due to face off in the Champions League for the first time in nine years

In these oh so bleak times, soccer fans asked for just one simple thing - for two people to have an opinion one topic and to share it with the world, so we can go forth and discuss it in amiable fashion on the internet to bring about world peace.

Just one simple question - who is better, Messi or Ronaldo?

How hard can that be?

The reason for the sudden renewed interest in this traditional philosophical conundrum is that the two players are due to meet again today in a Champions League as Barcelona host Juventus.

There is a certain lack of clarity as to how long the footballers will be on the pitch together for the first time in nine years in the Champions League as the game is a bit of a dead rubber.

What's more, the two players need all the rest their legs can get, but they should both be failing to track back on the same turf at some point in the match at least.

Our very own beIN SPORTS intrepid correspondent, Jamie Easton, was the first to try on Monday when quizzing Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman on which player he preferred. "It’s not nice to say who is better because both are incredible, I admire both," declared the Dutch coach.

That was strike one.

Surely, Andrea Pirlo - still a rookie boss in charge at Juventus - would not make the mistake of daring to tell the mirror of truth that there was anyone fairer in the land than his own Cristiano Ronaldo?

He did.

"Koeman is right to say that it is not fair to say who is better," declared Pirlo later on Monday refusing to take the bait, "we must thank them both because they are good for football."

Not fair.

Manchester United given good news of possible Pogba exit

While Barcelona need just a point to confirm top spot in Group G in the Champions League - Juventus are fixed into second place - the situation is completely unglued in madcap Group H, which wraps up today.

Manchester United, PSG and RB Leipzig are all tied on nine points with one game to go. Because United and Leipzig are playing each other and both cannot pick up three points, PSG are left with needing just a single point in a home match against Istanbul Basaksehir.

"We must respect the game and Basaksehir. It's the Champions League and easy matches don't exist," declared PSG boss, Thomas Tuchel, saying the right things.

The cheering news in the Manchester United camp ahead of a testing trip to Germany to play Leipzig who knocked three past Bayern Munich at the weekend is Paul Pogba's agent declaring that his client's time at Old Trafford was over.

Assuming that United fans would not be dancing in the streets at this revelation, Mino Raiola told Tuttosport that "I can say that Pogba's stage at United is over. “It’s useless to go around it, he’s unhappy in Manchester."

Palmeiras kick off Copa Libertadores quarterfinals

The 2020 Copa Libertadores drama goes up a notch from Tuesday night with the first of three quarterfinal first leg matches being played this week.

The reason for just three is that Boca Juniors and Internacional are one game behind and play their Last 16, second-leg match on Wednesday.

