Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Aside from Messi there are no fixed starters and substitutes at Barca ahead of Tuesday's Leganes clash

It's a question that would have both perplexed Barcelona fans at the start of the season to such an extent that it might have been impossible answer.

Who should be dropped to make a starting trio against Leganes in the Camp Nou? Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez or Martin Braithwaite.

The immediate response would have been either 'who is Martin Braithwaite?' or 'doesn't Martin Braithwaite play for Leganes?'. The response to the actual question would then be 'Martin Braithwaite'.

But that's not necessarily what will happen in Tuesday's match for Barcelona against visiting Legames to the cavernously empty but virtually full Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi is a dead cert to start after two assists and a goal against Mallorca. "He gives us so many points, his stats are astronomical," beamed Quique Setien on Monday morning, talking ahead of the match.

Luis Suarez is still feeling his way back into fitness. Antoine Griezmann is not exactly setting the world alight despite getting praise from Setien. But Braithwaite has been a revelation, scoring in Saturday's victory and as Setien pointed out in such a mad rush of games, "nobody is a starter or a substitute."

As well as pondering his attacking line up against Leganes, Setien also revealed the latest squad which sees two major changes due to suspensions. Jordi Alba is out but center back Clement Lenglet is back in again to probably partner Gerard Pique in the center of defense ahead of youngster, Ronald Araujo.

Sevilla look to hold third in Levante's temporary digs

Returning to the present and Monday is day six of LaLiga's monster marathon and the start of a brand new round. Match Day 29 for those who are keeping track.

Coverage begins on beIN SPORTS at 1PM ET / 10AM PT of the first game of the day which has Levante taking on Sevilla.

Hopefully, the head of Sevilla's travel department is up on the news because Levante are not playing at their normal ground in Valencia anymore. Instead, the side has relocated 93 miles down the Spanish east coast to the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium, while its home stadium is being renovated.

Sevilla were arguably the biggest winners of the first round of LaLiga's restart. A victory against Betis and dropped points for Real Sociedad, Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Valencia, sees the Andalusians in third with a three-point cushion.

That match is followed at 4PM ET / 1PM PT by Sevilla's city rivals Betis, who are in a considerably less chirpy position. Thursday's defeat to El Derbi sees the side marooned in 13th, with just one win in nine in LaLiga and the Sacking Sword over the neck of Coach Rubi.

"I don't have any kind of sign that (the game) is an ultimatum," noted the Betis boss who admitted that it would be tough to finish the season in a "satisfactory" way.

It's a different situation to visiting Granada who have achieved the primary goal of survival with 41 points. And were the players able to go out and party like it's 1999 without nostrils being instantly invaded by COVID-19 testing sticks they would already have done so.

Serena Williams set to appoint world's youngest coach for US Open

Switching gears now to tennis and Monday could see a decision on whether the US Open goes ahead or not. The tournament was pushed to the 31st August due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, stringent controls which would see the players isolated and only one person allowed in their entourage has seen pushback from the likes of Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep.

However, the coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, says that she would love to play but may not want to be up to three weeks without her daughter.

"She might have a new coach for the US Open, a bit younger," joked Mouratoglou, "considering our record in the last seven finals, her daughter might be more successful than me."