By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Lionel Messi may continue social distancing with Antoine Griezmann as Clement Lenglet warns of tough times to come for players

For the first time in nearly three months, the soccer players of the 20 teams of LaLiga are now able to be in the same place at the same time.

And that's fortunate timing as LaLiga is officially back, back, back in just 10 days time on Thursday, June 11 with the Seville derby rebooting the current campaign's final 11 rounds of matches.

Monday saw the first day that full group training was permitted for LaLiga's clubs although Sports Burst suspects that Lionel Messi will still be social distancing from Antoine Griezmann, and Coach Zizou will be keeping at least 50 feet between himself and Gareth Bale.

The players of LaLiga will be preparing for a grueling physical and mental sprint to the finish line as LaLiga tries to wrap up the remaining rounds of matches by July 19, a space of just five weeks.

It's a schedule that sees teams potentially in action every three days and also dealing with Spain's sizzling summer climate.

"It's going to be hard on the body," noted Barcelona defender, Clement Lenglet on the challenges ahead. "It's a new championship of 11 games."

That championship begins for Barcelona on Saturday June 12 with an away trip to Mallorca while Real Madrid hosts Eibar on the Sunday.

Semedo on brink of Manchester City move

While Barcelona are getting the players ready for the rebooted LaLiga campaign, the club's beancounters have begun to try and raise the funds to purchase Argentine striker, Lautaro Martinez, from Inter.

An Inter director has declared that Barcelona will have to play the full buyout clause for the player, meaning that the Camp Nou side will have to dig up $122 million over the next few weeks.

About a quarter of that sum could be raised by the end of the week with Sport reporting that Manchester City could be taking Nelson Semedo off their hands for $40 million. Unlike like other valuable commodities like Ivan Rakitic, Semedo seems quite happy to end his time with Barcelona, as soon as possible.

If Sports Burst is correct, around a twelfth of that figure could then be raised from loaning out Philippe Coutinho next season for a $12 million fee, with an outright sale looking quite unlikely for the Brazilian playmaker.

Werner stakes another claim for Liverpool move

The first big transfer off the upcoming close season took place at the weekend with Mauro Icardi heading to PSG for $65 million.

The second might be Nelson Semedo to Manchester City for $40 million as early as this week.

The third could be Timo Werner switching from RB Leipzig to Liverpool in a move that is reportedly wanted by both the EPL club and the German striker himself. Werner has a clause in his contract where the footballer can be bought for $64 million until June 15.

Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann, says that he would like to hold on to the footballer who has 24 Bundesliga goals this season but admits that "if a club comes along and he agrees with them by then, then that’s the way it is."

Werner is back in action on Monday in the final Bundesliga match of the weekend as RB Leipzig travels to Cologne, with a win putting the visitors into third spot in the standings.