Spanish media report Barca to attempt double deal to bring Neymar and Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou...and move Antoine Griezmann out

Like the tale of the lottery winner who blows their $20 million windfall in three days on moon rock, it looks like Barcelona are once again going to hurl themselves into the transfer market this summer armed with bags of cash and a collection of swappable goods in the trunk.

When Sports Burst says 'summer' it could mean autumn, depending on when the current seasons in Europe end and the transfer market opens. And that's a very different topic.

Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barcelona would quite like to sign even more forwards this summer to add to the collection brought in over the past years to replace Neymar.

In fact, Neymar is one of those goal-getters on the shopping list. Sport reports that Barca's cunning plan would be to tempt PSG with Antoine Griezmann in what will be an increasingly barter-based transfer market in the future.

Griezmann was originally brought in just last summer in another attempt to replace Neymar. Now, the cunning plan for Barcelona is to replacement Griezmann...with Neymar.

The issue there is that Griezmann is only worth around $109 million against a valuation of PSG for Neymar for $163 million. It's a hefty gap for Barcelona's bean counters to fill considering that the Camp Nou club would also like to sign Inter striker, Lautaro Martinez, to replace Martin Braithwaite...or is it Luis Suarez? It's hard to keep up.

Junior Firpo will be offered in part exchange, claim Sport, who report that the fullback who was only signed by Barcelona last summer is fine with that.

Considering Barcelona are currently unable to pay their first team players, the stories seem a little high falutin. However, they support a claim from Barca president, Josep Bartomeu, that the club will have money to needlessly waste once again in the transfer market. And most notably of all, both names in today's transfer rumors will make Lionel Messi very happy indeed.

LaLiga predicts $1 billion loss if season is scrapped

From the realm of fantasy...and back to reality.

Marca are reporting that LaLiga have estimated that it will lose $1 billion if the remainder of the season is not completed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 47% of those losses would be reportedly absorbed by the league's players in such a scenario.

It's a figure that would surely be replicated in other leagues across Europe and further indication of why UEFA is moving aside every continental competition to make sure that domestic campaigns are given every chance to be completed.

However, there are reports that LaLiga has been working on a protocol to when the health situation in Spain does reach a level when sport of some sort can resume. It would involve tests for players, families and club members before anything began followed by a staggered regime starting off with individual training for players and progressing to full training.

But that day currently seems far off with Spanish authorities today reporting 950 deaths on a single day due to COVID-19 to take the total number to over 10,000.

Barcelona midfielder, Arturo Vidal, spoke to Chilean media to sum up the feelings of billions around the world at the moment. "It's like a nightmare that only gets worse," said Vidal. "To not go to the club, to not see teammates, to not hang out with them is difficult."