Sports Burst- Barcelona To Sign A Striker? February 17, 2020 18:38 25:40 min Gabrielle Amado and George D. Metellus talks about the possibility of Barcelona signing a striker, a draw for Real Madrid and looking at the start of the UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 ties. Sports Burst is presented by BOSCH ICON. UEFA Champions League Barcelona Real Madrid Sports Burst Bosch ICON