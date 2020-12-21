By Tim Stannard

A bleak winter begins for a Barcelona side that is back in action in a Tuesday tussle against Valladolid

With just nine days to go in the year and winter officially starting on Monday, Barcelona are probably completely done with 2020.

However, 2020 isn't done with Barca yet. Not by a long way.

A condensed soccer calendar sees Barcelona back in action twice before the year is out, rather than having the traditional holiday break normally seen in Spain. And while that consistency probably suits the purring perch-sitters of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the top of the table, it's not a good thing for Barca, which really needs a time-out and chance to think about what exactly is going on.

More dropped points on Saturday against Valencia sees Barca in fifth spot, eight points off the top of the table. Not an insurmountable total in these extraordinary circumstances. However, Barca seem vulnerable in every game they play these days.

Even in Tuesday's match that forms part of a midweek round of matches in LaLiga, Barcelona are traveling to one of the coldest cities in Spain - Valladolid - on the second official day of winter with frosty 40 degree temperatures expected. What's more, Barcelona have only picked up four points from a possible 15 on the road in LaLiga this season.

However, there was some good news - Lionel Messi says he's ready for the fight despite all the problems piling up around - injuries, poor financial affairs, a lack of president until the end of January.

In an extract from an interview to be broadcast on Spanish TV station, La Sexta, has Messi admitting that the problems of the summer and a failed attempt to leave the club lingered with him for a while, but "I'm fine today, and I feel like seriously fighting for everything that's ahead of us."

That all starts with Valladolid vs. Barcelona that live on beIN SPORTS on Tuesday at 4PM ET.

The build up starts on the Sports Burst live show today with Hope Solo on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page and beIN XTRA channel at 12PM ET.

Terrific Tuesday? Atletico, Valencia and Sevilla all in action too

Barcelona's match is merely the end of what is turning out to be an epic Tuesday on beIN SPORTS.

You could even call in a Terrific Tuesday. Or Substitute Saturday.

The day starts bright an early at 11:45AM ET with Valencia hosting Sevilla and is followed by Atletico Madrid side that, despite last weekend's Derby defeat, is looking very strong at the top of the table.

Although the Rojiblancos are tied on points with Real Madrid, Diego Simeone's side have two matches in hand. However, Tuesday's tussle that gets underway at 1:45PM ET on beIN SPORTS sees Atletico traveling to a team that has a chance to get back into the fight - Real Sociedad. La Real have hit a speed bump of late without a win in eight in all competitions.

Real Madrid's turn at the wheel of thrills comes on Wednesday with a home clash against Granada.

What's more, beIN SPORTS also has a full round of midweek action in Ligue 1, the Turkish Super Ligue and the finale to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal between Racing Club and Boca Juniors.

If you are going to be stuck indoors, then be in with beIN.

Mo Salah ready to leave Liverpool

There's one fun thing the start of a new year will bring to make a break from an awful lot of bad stuff to be expected as well - the reopening of the transfer market.

Although Monday's top story might be too early for January, it's a hint that there could be a big player released onto the transfer market this summer - Mohamed Salah.

Although the Egyptian striker is still banging them in for league-leading Liverpool, former Egypt team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika has told beIN SPORTS that Salah wants to leave Anfield.

"I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool," revealed Aboutrika, "he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public."

Oliver Giroud is making his rounds of the transfer rumors once again. This time, the Chelsea forward is being linked with a move to Marseille in what would be a very handy acquisition for a team that is involved in what is turning out to be a five-way title fight in Ligue 1.