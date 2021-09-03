By Tim Stannard

Venezuela's Adrian Martinez sees red after robust challenge nearly makes mincemeat of Messi

So, the soccer transfer window has closed then? That's not good. What is Sports Burst supposed to do now? Write about...sports? Ok. Let's give it a shot.

Lionel Messi played a fairly significant part of the transfer window over the summer with a move to PSG. After making his debut on Sunday in Ligue 1, Messi was back out on the pitch on Thursday night in Venezuela and made headlines again.

The PSG forward did not score in Argentina's 3-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier but was instead on the receiving end of a 'robust' red-card challenge from Venezuela's Adrian Martinez, who himself had only been on the pitch for seven minutes after coming on as a first-half substitute. Messi underwent lengthy treatment but was able to play the full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Neymar managed to have quite the time of it on Instagram after Brazil's 1-0 victory over Chile. Having suffered a few headlines in the French press accusing the player of being a little big-boned on his return from summer vacation, Neymar noted in an amusing, jocular font that he had worn a large-size jersey in the match but hoped to slim down to medium next time around.

Oh, those long Fall days are going to fly by.

Catch Messi and Neymar back in action at home for PSG live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday 11th September against Clermont Foot.

Mexico are only winners in CONCACAF

Oh no. That's never good.

Sports Burst is seeing headlines concerning a match for the USMNT on Thursday night being about getting exposure and learning curves. That normally means that everything went south.

As it turns out the US ground out a goalless draw in El Salvador in the team's first World Cup qualifying match to have Gregg Berhalter in full Ted Lasso coach-speak about "a really good learning experience for the collective group."

This result and two others left Mexico as the only real winners from the match day. Literally. Panama and Costa Rica also played out a goalless draw. Canada drew 1-1 against Honduras -with Cyle Larin on the scoresheet. However, Mexico did manage a 2-1 win against Jamaica to be the one and only team with a 100% record in the Hex after just a single game.

W Series returns for Netherlands race

Before signing off, make sure to catch some world-class motor racing this weekend with the W Series Race 6 from Zandvoort, Netherlands. Unlike the rain of Spa, the weather looks set for a fine few days of Formula 1 and W Series racing. Catch the W Series action for free on beIN XTRA on Saturday at 10AM ET / 7AM PT.