Sports Burst - Will Simeone Be The Last Man Standing?







Zidane and Koeman expected to be coaching their final games in LaLiga on Saturday's title decider between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

When Atletico Madrid is an anchor of sanity, a rock of stability, a beacon of sense and sensibility, a lighthouse of dependability then the world has become a strange place.

Ten years ago, before Diego Simeone was appointed as head coach - with questioning eyebrows raised at the time - Atletico Madrid was a club that lurched from crisis to crisis, chopping and changing its manager on a whim. A bit like a red-and-white Barcelona.

However, on Sunday Atletico will be reliably drama-free whether the club wins LaLiga or not the day before. The same cannot be said for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On Saturday evening in Spain, Real Madrid could be beginning the hunt for a new manager if Coach Zizou does what the tea leaves suggest he'll do and voluntarily walk away from the club for the second time after the day's season finale. The Frenchman may even make it a walk of fame as a LaLiga champion once again if Atletico Madrid fail to beat Vailladolid and Real Madrid win against visiting Villarreal.

As for Barcelona? Ronald Koeman looks a dead cert for a departure. The only doubt there is when it will be announced. But the really big news will be the future of Lionel Messi. The Argentinean's contract runs out in June and Messi promised that he would make a decision at the end of the season - which is now just one sleep away.

Lille and PSG prepare for final day face off

A day after LaLiga wraps up in hopefully dramatic fashion - no three-goal lead in the first five minutes please, Atletico Madrid - Ligue 1 closes off with elan.

Three teams can win the title on the final day - Monaco still have a slim hope - with Lille and PSG as the front runners.

Quite simply, if Lille win then it's done and dusted no matter what PSG do two points behind, and the northern side win the Ligue 1 title for the first time in a decade. However, if Lille fail to beat Angers and PSG beat Brest, then Mauricio Pochettino grabs a second trophy in four days after Wednesday's Coupe de France final.

Also in the mix in the final day are the Champions League places with Lille, PSG, Monaco, Lyon trying to ensure they are in the top three when the music stops playing in Ligue 1. That could be critical for Lyon, the team currently in fourth but looking to give a reason to Memphis Depay to sign a new contract.

However, words from the Dutch forward, who has scored 20 league goals this season, suggest those efforts are futile. He deserves bigger and better. "I want to go to one of the two or three best clubs in the five big leagues. Where, that will be, I don't know, it's still not clear," declared Depay.

Colombia lose 2021 Copa America matches

A truly rough spell for Colombia has worsened with news overnight that the country will no longer co-host the 2021 Copa America.

Colombia was set to share the tournament with Argentina in the first co-hosting in the tournament's history, but civil unrest and violence in Colombia sees South America's governing body, CONMEBOL, making the decision to relocate the 15 games set to be played in the country elsewhere.

The matches will either be all played in Argentina or an alternate country with a decision being announced in a few days. The ongoing unrest in Colombia has been impacted the group stages of the 2021 Copa Libertadores with matches featuring teams from the country being moved to either Ecuador or Paraguay.

The matches will either be all played in Argentina or an alternate country with a decision being announced in a few days. The ongoing unrest in Colombia has been impacted the group stages of the 2021 Copa Libertadores with matches featuring teams from the country being moved to either Ecuador or Paraguay.