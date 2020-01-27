Sports Burst - Soccer Pays Tribute To Kobe

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi all pay respects to Lakers legend

Monday - and many more days to come - will be dominated by further reaction to the news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The pair, along with seven others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

The NBA star's love of soccer nurtured from a childhood spent in Italy and frequent trips to Europe to watch the game saw a close connection with the sport and its top players have been paying tribute.

Neymar dedicated his goal for PSG against Lille on Sunday to Bryant, and later spoke of his "great sadness" over the news of his death at just 41.

Leo Messi wrote that the Lakers legend was "a genius like few others" while Gerard Pique posted a photo with himself and Bryant as tribute.

Cristiano Ronaldo called Kobe Bryant a "true legend and an inspiration to so many" as well as sending his condolences to his family.

Barca and Atletico in desperate hunt for firepower after woeful weekend

Five days to go in the soccer transfer market and the heat is very much on for two clubs in LaLiga's top three who are desperately short of goals.

Although to be fair, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid could all do with some fresh firepower upfront with the three teams only managing one single goal between them all weekend.

That was Nacho's winner against Valladolid in another game when Real Madrid's strikers failed to turn up for duty.

Barcelona are on the hunt for a number nine to replace the injured Luis Suarez, although a new striker will not be of any use if no-one in the team actually gets around to passing the ball forward.

Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno is still apparently the option for Barca despite the fact that the Spanish striker has only scored two LaLiga goals this season in 18 appearances. That's three times worse than Arturo Vidal. Barca could save some money and play the Chilean up front instead. You're welcome, Quique.

Atletico Madrid are another team without a clue upfront as well with just the single goal scored (against a third-tier team) in four games. Not ideal figures with a Madrid derby date coming on Saturday in a game that could see the Rojiblancos tumbling out of the top six.

Eriksen finally makes Inter move as Arsenal eye James Rodriguez

At least one of the big winter transfer sagas finally looks to be over on Monday.

Christian Eriksen arrived in Milan on Monday for a medical with Inter ahead of a deal expected to be worth $20 million to Tottenham.

Inter are in the need for a hustling mover and shaker - and someone under the age of 30 - to restart a title push that has stalled with three draws in a row in Serie A. However, it's questionable that this is what they are getting in the Danish playmaker who is out of contract and free in the summer.

Speaking of luxury midfielders that can vanish when the going gets tough and the Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal are making a strong push to sign James Rodriguez on loan.

The Colombian is still on the naughty step for Coach Zizou at Madrid when it comes to LaLiga with James not starting a game since the middle of October either through injury or the ultimate grudge.

