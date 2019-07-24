Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Capital Casualty

By Gabriel Pessoa

Gareth Bale scores but “Nothing has changed”

Okay Madridistas, we know it has been a rather annoying week. The Gareth bale transfer saga seems like it will never end (trust us, we know) so we’ll give you a break and share some good news for once.

Ready? Good news: Real Madrid defeated Arsenal on penalty kicks Tuesday Night for the ICC near Washington DC. Yay! Also, Gareth Bale came off the bench and scored! In fact, Bale played one heck of a match. The Welshman was even seen diving to produce a goal line save! How about them apples, ‘Zizou’?

Now, while we hope that lifted your spirits, we ought to remember that Sports Burst is a beacon of journalism and therefore considers it an obligation to present both sides of the story. So, there is indeed some bad news to share as well.

Bad news: Gareth Bale missed his penalty shot.

More bad news: During his post-match press conference, Zinedine Zidane congratulated Gareth Bale but then proceeded to say that the winger played “Because today he wanted to and the other day he did not.” The manager went on to clarify that despite Bale’s performance against Arsenal, “Nothing has changed.”

Even worse news: Marco Asensio is expected to miss up to nine months due to a torn ACL. The 23-year-old fell to the ground in agonizing pain after what seemed to be a normal play and was carried off into a stretcher and escorted to the nearest hospital in an ambulance.

This injury has repercussions with Dani Ceballos’ move to Arsenal. With Asensio potentially sitting this season out, Unai Emery admitted this could be “bad news” for the Ceballos deal.

At least Real Madrid got the win, right?

Be sure to watch Sports Burst today at 12pm ET on Facebook Live, where Gabrielle Amado and Ray Hudson will discuss this and all the day’s footy news.

Neymar agrees to go to China

Fans in China go wild as Neymar touches down to return to the pitch.

However, the 27-year-old will be wearing a PSG jersey in that return. That’s right, after all the drama and the back and forth, Neymar has been included in PSG’s lineup for their China preseason tour.

As far as his long-term future in Paris is concerned, L’Equipe reports that the Ligue 1 side want nothing to do with the rumored cash + player transfer offers from Barcelona. It appears that nothing short of a monumental transfer fee will pry the Brazilian megastar out of PSG's hands.

You can catch Neymar and the rest of the PSG in action on Saturday morning as they face Inter Milan Live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS at 7:25am ET.

Can Copa Chaos Continue?

Tuesday night’s Copa Libertadores action had us on the edge of our seats. Let’s go over a rundown of the evening’s events, shall we?

First, River Plate’s Matias Suarez skies a penalty kick in the 99th minute to deny the defending champs a goal advantage for the second leg against Cruzeiro.

Next, Palmeiras comes back from a two-goal deficit to pull away with a draw away from home. Then, LDU Quito stuns Olimpia and defend home territory with a convincing 3-1 victory.

And we do it all over again tonight. The big matches of the evening will be Athletico Parananense’s rematch against group rival Boca Juniors at 8:20pm ET on beIN SPORTS en Español. Make sure your second screen is handy because Emelec hosts the mighty Flamengo - who announced the signing of Filipe Luis from Atletico Madrid - at the same time. These matches and more are available live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS.