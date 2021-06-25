Sports Burst - Ramos To Blame For Real Exit

Florentino says Sergio Ramos to blame for departure

Real Madrid club president, Florentino Perez, has felt the desire to share his truth once again on a few hot button topics.

The 101 from a chat with Spanish radio station Onda Cero for those with things to be and places to do is as follows: Sergio Ramos? It's is own fault he is leaving - "we offered him a contract, it had a deadline, and he didn’t abide by it."

European Super League? It's good for you. Football will suffer a horrible demise in the venus fly trap of financial reality without having Tottenham play Milan on a regular basis - "if there is no money, football is going to die."

Zinedine Zidane's mean departure letter saying everyone behind the scenes was out to get him? Written by someone else. Not that Perez has deigned to read it - "I swear by my grandchildren that the one who wrote that letter wasn’t Zidane."

Kylian Mbappe? Neither here nor there - "they know what my policy is, mixing the best with the young. But I don’t want to talk about a player who isn't ours."

PSG open new season with Troyes trip

Speaking of Kylian Mbappe and Ligue 1 has released the schedule of matches for the new season, which gets underway exclusively on beIN SPORTS on the weekend of August 8th.

Lille will begin defending their league title at Metz, while PSG's first match of the new campaign will be an away game at newly promoted Troyes. The first Classique of the season between PSG and Marseille will be on the weekend of the 24th October.

Liverpool to make Lille move in midfield?

Elsewhere in the transfer world and it's Ligue 1 players making most waves - obviously, as that is the nursery of the world's best footballers. Lille and Portugal's Renato Sanches might well be Liverpool's pick to replace Georginio Wijnaldum who moved to PSG on a free transfer.

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, while Raphael Varane - who began life in Ligue 1 at Lens - is still batting eyes at Manchester United although Florentino Perez revealed during his truth-telling session that "we’ve not received any official bid."

Meanwhile, Konrad de la Fuente's move from Barcelona to Marseille for an expected $6 million looks ever closer with Marseille's president, Pablo Longoria, saying that the move for the USMNT international was possible due to a great relationship with Barca and also "the attraction power of Marseille."

Halep joins Osaka out of Wimbledon

Simona Halep has confirmed that she won't be at Wimbledon this year to a calf injury that also saw her miss the French Open. Naomi Osaka will also be absent from the 2021 edition which gets underway on Monday in London. Ashleigh Barty is the number one ranked player in the women's bracket while Novak Djokovic is top of the list for the men.

Groundbreaking W Series starts in Austria on beIN SPORTS

Although two top women tennis players will be missing from Wimbledon, 18 of the best women motor racing drivers will be in action at the Red Bull Ring, Austria, this weekend for the start of the W Series - an elite eight place competition taking place on F1 weekends and on F1 tracks.

The whole W Series is exclusive to beIN SPORTS and can be seen on our free-to-air, no subscription service, beIN XTRA. Catch the qualifying action live at 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT today followed by the race itself on Saturday from 10AM ET / 7AM PT.