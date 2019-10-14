Sports Burst - The Walking Wounded

By Tim Stannard

PSG await Neymar return to Paris to assess possible KO after hamstring harm for Brazilian

Two friendlies, two players and two familiar scenes. Once again, both Neymar and Alexis Sanchez are out of action due to injuries.

Neymar's frustrations were evident after an emotional spell on the bench during a friendly against Nigeria in Singapore on Sunday having left the match after just 12 minutes due to a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian's return to the Champions League next week for matchday three is now in doubt, with Neymar having been suspended for the first two games due to suspension after some ill-advised UEFA-baiting Instagram antics last season.

Alexis Sanchez managed to put together a run of about four solid games before breaking down again with an ankle injury suffered with Chile. The Inter forward could be out up to two months - another Champions League blow with the Italian side having Barcelona in the their group.

Perhaps sensing a terrible treble, Gareth Bale appears to be suffering as well. Although the Welshman completed a Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia, Bale was struggling at the end with a calf injury. Luka Modric, on the opposite team, was taken off injured during the 1-1 draw.

Monday sees even more chance for injury chaos in a further batch of Euro 2020 qualifying games. It also sees the opportunity for France, Turkey and England to clinch their places in the tournament.

Barcelona protest prison sentence for Catalan independence leaders

Monday sees Barcelona weighing in on the matter of politics and a contentious situation to say the least in Spain.

The county's Supreme Court handed down prison sentences for sedition of between nine and 13 years to nine separatist leaders in the region of Catalunya for their role in a referendum on Catalan independence from Spain in 2017.

Barcelona, an institution that has traditionally embraced its Catalan roots, issued an official statement stating that "prison is not the solution" and called for "political dialogue."

In response to Barcelona's stance, Gerard Pique tweeted his support for the club.

Proud to be part of this Club. https://t.co/RlkeYsyccS — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 14, 2019

Other sporting institutions including LaLiga sides, Espanyol and Girona, as well as federations have also issued statements of protest on an issue that is set to roll on in Spain, especially with an El Clasico clash in the Camp Nou in eleven days time, an event that is already wrapped up in history and politics.

A trio of history makers win the weekend

A stack of choices for the big weekend winners in the wide, wide world of sport.

How about Simone Biles for starters who became the most decorated gymnast in the history of the World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds on Sunday in Stuttgart to make it a 24 medals in all tournaments - a new record.

Fly high and stick the landing!@Simone_Biles effortlessly nails her second vault at #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/nbxsakKe5v — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) October 12, 2019

Or what about Brigid Kosgei of Kenya who broke the women's marathon record in Chicago, a record that had been standing for 16 years?

Coco Gauff was a third record-breaker of the weekend with the tennis player becoming the youngest WTA tournament winner ever. The 15-year-old won the Linz Open.

The Washington Redskins, having been 0-5 for the campaign, won their first NFL game of the season against the hapless Miami Dolphins, who lost out 17-16 to complete a 0-5 losing streak. The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers remain the only two undefeated teams this year.

In baseball, the Houston Astro bounced back from a first game loss to the Yankees to win 3-2 on Sunday night to take the ALCS series to 1-1. The Washington Nationals have the chance to take a fairly commanding 3-0 lead in the NLCS series final with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

