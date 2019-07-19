Sports Burst - New Look For Los Blancos

by Gabriel Pessoa

Madridistas will be pleased to see the brand new trident Zidane has enlisted for the new season

Another Friday in the kingdom of football has dawned upon us and all has been going according to plan.

A Brit is the newest addition to Atletico Madrid’s defense, Neymar still seems to be in transfer limbo and Real Madrid appears to be rolling out one star-studded attacking third - or “The New Trident" as dubbed by Marca

Los Blancos veteran Karim Benzema is set to spearhead the new-look attack alongside young gun Vinicius Junior and blockbuster signing Eden Hazard. It appears Real Madrid will now be led by ‘VBH.’ Apparently Florentino Perez’s talk with Zidane about appreciating the toys you already have instead of asking for more finally worked.

It seems Zidane has realized how far-fetched a deal for Paul Pogba really is for Real Madrid at the moment. We should all learn from Zidane, who is just making due with what he has: a four-time UCL winner, a 19-year-old Brazilian phenom, and a $113M Belgian super star.

Tune into Sports Burst today at 12pm ET on Facebook Live with Gabrielle Amado and Sulaiman Folarin as they discuss all the gossip within the football world.

Old Paris Neighbors Reunite In AFCON Final

Senegal and Algeria face off in Cairo this afternoon to decide which country will be crowned king of Africa.

The two Africa Cup of Nations finalists had very different paths to the big show from last week’s semifinal matches.

Senegal qualified thanks to a blunder of a goal against Tunisia and Algeria advanced thanks to a rocket of a free kick from Riyad Mahrez in the very last minute of regulation.

Although there are plenty of storylines to note on the pitch, among them being Mahrez and Sadio Mane battling for a Ballon D’or nomination, there is plenty of buzz surrounding the two managers in this match. Senegal’s Aliou Cisse and Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi are in fact close friends and grew up together in the same Paris suburb.

However, don’t expect that familiarity to affect either coach's recognition of the task at hand. "I haven't spoken to Aliou," Belmadi told reporters on Thursday. "It's not the time to talk right now, but we will talk after the game. Before the game also, there will be no problem.”

Catch the final match of the thrilling AFCON 2019 today at 2:50PM ET with pregame analysis courtesy of Jeremy St. Louis and Sulaiman Folarin live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

FC Barcelona still holding out for a Rakitic and Coutinho sale

At this point, you got to feel for Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho.

This is not the first time Sports Burst has mentioned their names in connection to a Neymar deal.

According to Catalan publication, Sport, the two are at the end of FC Barcelona’s bargaining stick yet again. The difference is, this time the two midfielders are "priority sales" before the summer deadline arrives.

All of this, even though the Croatian footballer has been pretty adamant with coach Ernesto Valverde that he wishes to remain in the Catalan capital.

All of this, even though the Copa America champion’s agent was told by the club that he was not among their plans for being traded.

Watch this space, as there is still a month left in the transfer window.