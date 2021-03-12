Sports Burst - Messi v Ronaldo: The Golden Years?

by Tim Stannard



Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaldand and Sergio Ramos in a summer of stars transfer window special

It's been an overly long time but Cristiano Ronaldo is officially back in business in terms of transfer rumors. An early Juventus departure in the Champions League at the Last 16 stage this week has produced two rumbling rumors - a) Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Juventus and b) Juventus want Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus one year ahead of his contract expiring in 2022.

The Italian media are naming the sell-on price for the wrinkle-free 36-year-old at $34 million. Their Spanish counterparts have taken on the baton with radio show, El Chiringuito, suggesting that there are informal talks with Real Madrid about Ronaldo's return this summer, after an absence of three years.

The problem there - well, there are about 8,302 in all - is that Real Madrid only offer one-year deals at a time to players that are over 30. Hence, Sergio Ramos admitting that his own situation was full of "uncertainty" with his contract running out in a few months.

Rather than Ronaldo or even Kylian Mbappe due to his price, Ramos himself would snap up Erling Haaland this summer - "he has something that we do not have: speed, hunger, height."

That's all fine and dandy, but the chances of a few more years of Messi v Ronaldo / Barcelona v Real Madrid is just what the kindly spirits on the internet really need.

The Sports Burst live show is set to go all in on Ronaldo rejoining Real Madrid at 11AM ET on beIN XTRA. They may not like it, but they will.

Madrid hosts two title-defining games on Saturday

Sergio Ramos might be able to do his talking on the pitch on Saturday with a potential return to action after injury with a home match against Elche live on beIN SPORTS at 10:05AM ET. Even Eden Hazard might be there for the ride.

That key game in the LaLiga title race starts a big day in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid involved in other derby with a very short trip to Getafe - about 20 minutes without too much traffic - live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET.

Atletico's win against Athletic Club on Wednesday has left Real Madrid in a bit of a precarious situation in the title race with Coach Zizou's men currently eight points off Atletico at the top - not a lot of margin for error.

Barcelona will have to watch and wait for a few days as the Camp Nou club are not in action in LaLiga until Monday at 4PM ET against Huesca. Yep, 4PM ET - clocks be a'changing in Europe this weekend on Saturday night.

The weekend in LaLiga gets underway with a bang on Friday with a derby as Levante host Valencia on beIN CONNECT at 3PM ET.

Canadian-powered Besiktas face reigning Champions in Turkey

Friday is a WINNERS day on beIN SPORTS - aside from Levante and Valencia who could definitely be doing better. Looking at you especially, Valencia.

The soccer day on beIN SPORTS gets underway at 11AM ET with the reigning Super Lig champions hosting the current league leaders - Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Besiktas. And that means the return of the Canadian duo helping to power Besiktas to the title - Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson.

That is followed at 3PM ET with Lyon - one team forming part of a three-way fight for the Ligue 1 title in France. A victory for Rudi Garcia's side at Reims would lift OL to the top of the standings equal on points with Lille, who are at Monaco on Sunday at 12PM on beIN SPORTS followed by the potential return of Neymar with PSG against Nantes at 4PM.