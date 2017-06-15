Sports Burst – Kylian Mbappe – Most Wanted

By Tim Stannard

1) Unai Emery’s PSG plea for Mbappe

There is a zombie horde feel around Thursday’s lead story in the soccer world with a gaggle of football clubs feverishly reaching for the tasty brains and feet of Kylian Mbappe.

That pack is now being led by PSG and Unai Emery who, in a very bold move that will only go down well with Monaco, pretty much pleaded with the footballer to come to the French capital.

“I am at PSG and I tell him there is nothing better than to represent a French team,” said Emery to EFE. That was BOOM enough, but the Spaniard wasn’t done with Unai bringing in home-town sensibilities to the equation. “I am obviously biased as PSG coach, but that is my feeling. His parents live in Paris and he was raised here.”

The footballer and his parents are reportedly sitting down with Monaco Vice President and President Vasilyev on Thursday for talks about his future and review his progress in Math class this season.

2) Allegri counts on Costa as new striker is signed

JUVENTUS TRANSFER TRACKER TIME! Who’d have thunk it…a summer time transfer that actually turned out to be true. Massimo Allegri has confirmed that Juventus are indeed interested in signing Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich - "Douglas Costa is one of our objectives, he is a very good player," said the truth-teller to Italian media.

Meanwhile, the Old Lady is closing in on another striker with Sampdoria and Czech international, Patrick Schick, expected to be taking a medical over the next few days. The footballer is currently on U-21 duty having spent a season knocking in 11 Serie A goals.

3) Morata move edges closer as Balotelli faces Nice future

EVERYTHING ELSE TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

Alvaro Morata’s move to Manchester United is expected to be announced over the next few days. The footballer’s agent was at the Bernabeu on Wednesday to seal the deal on a move expected to be in the region of $70 million.

The previously prohibitively salaried Mario Balotelli might be able to stay on at Nice should the Mediterranean outfit sell striker, Jean Seri, to Roma. The Italian striker who bagged 17 Ligue Un goals for Nice last season is on a reported $500,000 a month. Enough to afford an in-house elevator, no less.

Birmingham manager, Harry Redknapp, has confirmed that the club has made an offer to bring the lovely John Terry to the Championship side. Meanwhile, Leeds United have gone a little out there by appointing former Spain international and Apoel Nicosia coach, Thomas Christiansen.

4) Mickelson chooses family over four days of walking

Golf’s U.S. Open is underway at Hartford, Wisconsin when men in slacks and hats will walk about for four days to try and win $12 million.

Tiger Woods will not be teeing off for fairly clear and very publicized reasons. And nor will Phil Mickelson who has officially withdrawn early on Thursday morning and made himself a little cuddlier by attending his daughter’s graduation in California. In fact, the golfer is even more huggable as it is a major that Mickelson has yet to win. “This is one of those moments where you look back on life and you just don't want to miss it,” says the golfer on his fatherly duties.

