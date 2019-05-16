Sports Burst - Is Neymar The New Ronaldo?

by Tim Stannard

Spanish press suggest PSG as rival destination to Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann

Was Neymar planning this all along?

Was the brilliant-minded Brazilian playing nine-dimensional chess with our minds for two years?

Neymar's masterplan all along was to get to Real Madrid. A direct jump to the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2017 wasn't possible, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo snugly in place and the whole kerfuffle in Barcelona that would be caused by joining the accursed Santiago Bernabeu side.

So, join PSG and play the waiting game while Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid to ultimately leave the club in all sorts of trouble and needing a new goalscoring megastar. Then, cause enough doubts in the minds of PSG's bosses with injuries, suspensions, arguing with teammates, hitting fans - but balance that with moments of brilliance to show that Neymar was still a hot property.

Finally, wait until Antoine Griezmann had finally had enough of Atletico Madrid so he could then join PSG, be a popular French replacement for Neymar, play alongside Kylian Mbappe, and allow the Brazilian to finally move to Real Madrid.

Although the whole Lex Luther-esque masterplan is all in Sports Burst's head, the possibility of PSG being the destination for Antoine Griezmann is now out there in the Spanish press today in the pages of AS as opposed to Barcelona, the previous hot favorite.

The future of Antoine Tease-mann is not going to end anytime soon. And nor should it.

Coutinho's PSG exit door and the new Griezmann for Atletico

Of course, Sports Burst could be and probably is entirely wrong.

So, theory two is also running in the background. Neymar will be staying at PSG this summer and will be joined there by Philippe Coutinho on a direct request from his compatriot with the club desperately needing even more Brazilians in the locker room.

And that's because Barcelona has already been rummaging through the accounts to find the $134m and a bit of tax required to buy out the contract of Griezmann, and looked at a flashing cash figure over the head of Coutinho who has been a bit of flop since going to the Camp Nou in the winter of 2018.

'But what of poor Atletico Madrid?', Sports Burst hears the masses asking. What are Diego Simeone's men going to do without Griezmann? And Godin? And Lucas Hernandez? And Filipe Luis? And Juanfran?

Well, the rebuilding could start up front with French outlet 10 Sport suggesting that Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette would be a perfect replacement.

Griezmann's last game for Atletico kicks off the final round of La Liga - that final Champions League chase up for grabs - on Saturday at 7AM ET / 4AMPT with an away encounter at Levante.

But speaking of La Liga megastars, Thursday also sees a last chance to see Xavi Hernandez in action. The former Barca man is heading into retirement but playing in today's Emir Cup final in Qatar for his current side Al Sadd. The action gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

Manchester City in trouble of accusations of economic antics

Time to end on a cautionary message for those aforementioned clubs looking to spend big on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.

Thursday sees Manchester City taking another step to being exiled from the Champions League. But not in a Manchester United way.

The Premier League champions are now being reviewed by UEFA's financial watchdog body after an investigation of whether the club has broken Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by reportedly inflating the value of a sponsorship deal.

If found guilty, the punishment could be a one-year ban from the Champions League for the 2020/21 season. Manchester City has responded with a fairly huffy statement declaring that the club was "disappointed but ultimately not surprised" by the move saying that the accusations of financial regularities are "entirely false."

That and the rest of the day's news will be wrapped up in Post to Post: The Soccer Show live on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT