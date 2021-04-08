Sports Burst - Honeymoon Over For PSG







PSG return to reality to continue four-team battle in Ligue 1 after winning epic encounter against Bayern Munich

Sports Burst has been extremely lenient and given PSG a solid of 16 hours or so of grace before raining on the French side's parade. That's probably a record for this particular misanthropic missive but it was still more downtime than Kylian Mbappe gave.

Although PSG's 3-2 win over Bayern in the Champions League on Wednesday was admittedly impressive and entertaining - for starters it ended a streak of 18 wins and a draw in the competition for the German side - the campaign could still go very pear-shaped for PSG over the next week.

And Kylian Mbappe knows it.

While the French striker, who bagged a double in Munich, was keen to praise "a superb team performance," Mbappe was fully tuned in to a season-defining week for PSG where the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles could be lost.

"We need to play well against Strasbourg this weekend," was the warning from the PSG marksman who now has eight Champions League goals this season.

Friday and Saturday are going to be key days in PSG's season. Tomorrow sees Lille in action, the team that is close to derailing PSG's Ligue 1 campaign having beaten Poch's posse in Paris last weekend. Lille are in action against Metz, live on beIN SPORTS from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT and a win would put the league leaders temporarily six points clear of PSG.

PSG play on Saturday at Strasbourg, which sounds simple enough but the hosts just stuck three past Bordeaux last weekend and PSG will be without the suspended Neymar and relying on a squad that is just off the back of a tiring tussle against Bayern Munich.

A fourth loss in ten games for PSG in Ligue 1 and victories for Monaco and Lyon as well could leave PSG in fourth in the standings with just six league games left and facing another uphill battle against Bayern Munich next week.

The honeymoon is officially over then. Strasbourg vs. PSG is live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday with coverage beginning at 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT.

Pique and Ramos set to watch El Clasico in the stands

The four-team Ligue 1 title race is not the only matter on Sports Burst's mind this morning. The small issue of El Clasico and its part in a three-way tussle for supremacy in LaLiga is also front and center.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona is just two sleeps away - five for Sports Burst who needs plenty of naps - and the vintage frenemy pairing of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are in the news. For the former, its whether Ramos will ever play for Real Madrid again.

The centerback is suffering from ongoing muscle injuries and the footballer's return date is in doubt, along with the defender's entire future at Real Madrid with no ground being given on the legendary stopper's new contract offer.

For Pique, the issue is more immediate on if the defender will be fit in time for El Clasico to be slotted into the back-four. At the moment, a knee injury makes that look increasingly doubtful.

Friday will be the day of destiny with both squads being announced for the game and Coach Zizou and Ronald Koeman opining on the game. And the prediction-heavy Locker Room will cover it all on Friday at 6PM ET / 3PM PT for free on beIN XTRA.

Fenerbahce need big win in Turkey title race

Ok...the four-team Ligue 1 title race and the three-team tustle in LaLiga are not the only matters on Sports Burst's multi-tasking mind this morning. The three-way wonder of the Turkish Super Lig title challenge is also front and center - it's a wide stage.

It's a dream team in Turkey this season with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray all in the top three and all in with a chance of winning the Super Lig. Besiktas, driven by the Canadian pairing of Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson, are currently top with a five-point lead. However, this could be reduced to two today if Fenerbache beat Yeni Malatyaspor live on beIN SPORTS from 11:55AM ET / 8:55AM PT.

The stage has just been widened a little more as beIN SPORTS also has action with Lyon in the Coupe de France, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana today across the network. Not to mention the morning after the night before when Palmeiras took a 2-1 lead in the Recopa Sudamericana final against Defensa y Justicia.