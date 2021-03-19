Sports Burst - History Repeats For PSG And Bayern





by Tim Stannard





Mbappe vs. Lewandowski shoot-out awaits as Real Madrid face testing trip to take on Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinal draw

The 2020-21 Champions League has now gone down to eight teams and on Friday those sides were drawn together for the quarterfinals, which are going to be a little topsy-turvy and dependent on who can travel where and when due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Golden times, indeed.

The tournament has said adios and arrivederci to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. But says good luck and good hunting to three teams from the Premier League, two Bundesliga sides, and one each from Spain, France and Portugal.

It might even say a cheery 'Ola' (according to Google translate) to Neymar for the quarterfinal stages with PSG being drawn against Bayern Munich in the The One Where Neither Team Are Going to Be Happy At All match-up which is a repeat of the 2020 final which, if memory serves, Bayern Munich prevailed.

The One Where Erling Haaland Might Be Playing His Next Team has Manchester City facing Borussia Dortmund. The winners of these two ties will meet in the semifinals in what really is the Passage of Doom.

The Other Match Where Neither Side Are Going To Be Happy At All Really pits Real Madrid against Liverpool - both teams are in unpredictable form now, never mind in three week's time.

The Sorry, Not Sorry, Least Exciting of the Quartet is Porto vs. Chelsea where the Stamford Bridge side will pass through 2-0 on aggregate.

The matches will get underway from April 6th after the international break and the Sports Burst show will be all-in with some early predictions live on beIN XTRA today at 11AM ET.

Has Marcelo broken news of Ronaldo Real Madrid return?

Well, it seems to be pretty much be a scientific fact now. Watertight. Unimpeachable source. Cristiano Ronaldo is going back to Real Madrid this summer.

The proof? A video was published on young person's lunch-photographing platform, Instagram, that celebrated the soccer partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.

And guess what? Marcelo both liked it and wrote the word 'soon' with two emojis that Sports Burst doesn't really understand. What more proof is needed, good people of the jury? Cristiano Ronaldo is going back to Real Madrid to become the new Cristiano Ronaldo.

Or...Marcelo is going to Juventus? Probably more likely, to be fair.

Either way, Coach Zizou could do with Ronaldo's poaching prowess to help Real Madrid in a precarious situation in LaLiga. Although Atletico Madrid might be in wobble mode, the Rojiblancos are still six-points clear of Real Madrid in the standings. While Atleti should prevail in a home game against Alaves on Sunday at 1:30PM ET, Real Madrid are heading north to the wilds of Galicia to take on Celta Vigo.

Celta have lost just once in eight in LaLiga and have the talents of Iago Aspas up front, a player that would walk into Madrid's starting line up and demand snacks. Dropped points could see Real Madrid slipping back into crisis mode.

Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid is live on beIN SPORTS from 11:05AM ET on Saturday. The weekend in LaLiga gets underway today with Betis looking to dig into the top six with a home win against Levante live on beIN CONNECT at 4PM ET.

Falcao returns to goal-scoring form for Galatasaray

The live action on beIN SPORTS starts at 12PM ET today with top draw action from Turkey and France. Galatasaray with a fully-functioning forward Falcao can go to the top of the Super Lig standings with a win against Rizespor. The Colombian has racked up three goals in his last two games for Gala.

At 4PM ET, Monaco can once again put themselves right back into the mix of the four-way Ligue 1 title race at Saint Etienne. But standby for the big match of the weekend which sees Lyon facing PSG on beIN SPORTS at 6PM ET on Sunday.