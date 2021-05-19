Sports Burst - Can Monaco Do The Double?







Monaco look to give much-needed morale boost to millionaire tax exiles in today's Coupe de France final against PSG

If Sports Burst was the J.K. Rowling of morning quirky columns, it would predict a season-defining few days for Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, whose team could win the Coupe de France and Ligue 1 double. The Argentinean coach would then enjoy unveiling a forward line next season of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane if all the current transfer rumors come true.

But Sports Burst isn't in the Harry Potter stakes and still actively feels a buzz if there is any kind of BOGO deal in its weekly grocery shop. It was salad dressing yesterday. Winning.

Instead, today's theme is to celebrate those plucky players from the rough streets of Monaco and the fact that they too could win a domestic double this season, starting with the 2021 Coupe de France final against PSG today, live on beIN SPORTS from 3:05PM ET / 12:05PM PT.

"A great match-up between two great teams," is the promise of Monaco coach, Nico Kovac. The former Bayern Munich boss arrived in Monte Carlo last summer with an extremely positive mental attitude and has restored a club that had lost its way in terms of coaches, players and anything resembling a strategy despite winning Ligue 1 as recently as 2017.

To cut a long story of the season short, due the goals of Wissam Ben Yedder and signing of the season, Kevin Volland, along with a talented midfield containing Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouamen, Gelson Martins and Cesc Fabregas, Monaco have remained in the Ligue 1 title race up to the final round of matches on Sunday.

While Lille and PSG remain the front runners, Monaco could still win the title were PSG to lose and Lille were to lose...by a lot. It's slim...but there's a chance.

While it's unlikely that the Formula 1 drivers and shady tax exiles of Monte Carlo will leave the casinos to physically take to the streets to celebrate a Monaco win today, there may be some platinum credit cards waved out of windows in appreciation.

Could Griezmann make Atletico Madrid return?

Antoine Griezmann might want to get his documentary crew back in action as he could be making 'The Decision: Back to Atletico?'

A couple of years ago, the then Atletico man filmed himself pondering a move to Barcelona while gazing into the eyes of his horses. Who doesn't do that?

Two years later and a fairly meh spell at Barcelona, the chance of a return to the Rojiblancos is on the cards after the Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, said that he would welcome the French forward back - "he's a magnificent player and I hope to get him back, but I don’t think Barcelona want to sell him."

Don't be too sure on that one, considering the cash-strapped Camp Nou club somehow need to find ways to pay for a new contract for Lionel Messi, whose mood is not a good one at the moment.

Antoine Griezmann will play no part in Saturday's LaLiga title race finale...but Atletico will be along with Real Madrid who can both with the prize. Tune into our full coverage of the denouement from 11AM ET / 8AM PT on Saturday.

River Plate set to play injured midfielder in goal

CONMEBOL are certainly tough cookies.

Despite a desperate situation with regards to a COVID-19 outbreak in the River Plate camp, the message from South America's governing body is that the show must go on. And that's why River Plate are set to face Independiente Santa Fe today in the Copa Libertadores with an injured midfielder, Enzo Perez, playing in goal.

🤩⚽🏆 A full slate of #Libertadores action comes your way tonight as Matchday 5⃣ continues! pic.twitter.com/VqZ2hAshqy — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 19, 2021

Up to 20 positive tests from River Plate players including all four goalkeepers sees desperate measures for desperate times today. Which means that the club only has 11 available footballers for today's Copa Libertadores Match Day 5 game against Santa Fe and is plonking a hobbling former Valencia player in goal after a request to call-up a second string keeper from River Plate's reserve side was denied.

It may not be a fair fight and a bit of a sporting freak show quite frankly, but you can catch River Plate against Sante Fe live on beIN CONNECT 8 or our Spanish sister service from 8PM ET / 5PM PT. beIN SPORTS will be showing all seven of tonight's Copa Libertadores games across the network starting from 6:15PM ET / 3:15PM PT.