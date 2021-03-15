Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has announced his decision to commit his international future to the United States men's national team.

The 18-year-old, who is also eligible to represent England, Ghana, and Italy, is expected to be included in Gregg Berhalter's squad for upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

🗣 “He’s a player that fits really well into what we’re trying to do.”



More from Gregg Berhalter and @YunusMusah8 on the midfielder’s decision to commit to the #USMNT. #mUSAh 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k0u8AD6Hx6 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 15, 2021

Musah impressed during his senior international debut in November in a 0-0 draw against Wales.

"I decided to represent the United States, first and foremost because it's the country I was born in," Musah declared on the USMNT's Twitter account.

"I felt that the [team's] project for now and the future is so exciting, and it's a great pleasure to be part of that.

"As a player that's exciting and I can't wait to get started."