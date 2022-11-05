Wolves have confirmed the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, bringing an end to their search for Bruno Lage's replacement.

Lage was axed at the start of October following Wolves' defeat to West Ham, but they have picked up just four points from five matches since then and sit second-bottom of the Premier League heading into the weekend's fixtures.

Lopetegui was dismissed by Sevilla last month after spending over three years with the Andalusian side, who he guided to Europa League success in 2020, and was long-reported as a priority target for Wolves.

While it was reported the former Real Madrid and Spain coach initially rejected Wolves' advances, on Saturday it was announced he had taken up their offer.

Lopetegui will not take charge at Wolves until Monday, November 14, though, meaning he will have to wait until after the World Cup for his first game in charge, which will come against Everton on Boxing Day.

In a statement, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: "Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

"Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks."

Wolves host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday before taking on Leeds United in the EFL Cup in midweek, with a home match against Arsenal rounding off their league fixtures before the World Cup.